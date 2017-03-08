Ohio parents charged with murder in r...

Ohio parents charged with murder in restaurant-body case

Read more: Powhatan Today

An Ohio couple who reported their daughter missing before the 5-year-old's body was found hidden at their restaurant in January have been indicted on murder and corpse-abuse charges. Authorities say 29-year-old Mingming Chen repeatedly punched Ashley Zhao and that the girl's father, 34-year-old Liang Zhao, unsuccessfully tried to revive her and then tried to help conceal her death.

