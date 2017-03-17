Ohio officer charged with pointing weapon at fellow officers

Authorities say an off-duty Cincinnati police officer pointed an assault weapon at fellow officers while intoxicated, and has been charged with misdemeanors. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports officers responded Monday to a 911 call about a fight at an apartment building and were confronted by 45-year-old David Jenkins, who was wearing a police jacket and carrying an AR-15 assault weapon.

