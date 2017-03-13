Ohio nursing homes among the nation's lowest rated in quality of care: A Critical Choice
The nurses had given her 20 times the prescribed dosage of oxycodone, or 500 milligrams, according to state and federal reports. They failed to read the label on the drug and did not dilute it, investigators said, adding that Lawrence died hours after her last dosage on July 7, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14)
|Sat
|Uglycuntwithasmal...
|8
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|Mar 17
|WelbyMD
|114
|Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08)
|Mar 12
|Canning fool
|78
|Information please (Jun '15)
|Mar 11
|Wendy
|18
|Anti-Donald Trump protesters hurt their own cau...
|Mar 9
|Texxy
|3
|Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h...
|Mar 2
|Trump your President
|6
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC