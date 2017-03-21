Ohio municipalities challenge law allowing wireless antennas

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press COLUMBUS, Ohio - A law taking effect Monday that allows telecommunications companies to place wireless antennas on municipal buildings is an unconstitutional violation of cities' rights to control how they regulate such economic activity, according to lawsuits filed by multiple communities. The complaints filed in Columbus and Cleveland say the law prohibits cities from effectively managing where wireless facilities are placed in communities by undermining their local control, known as Home Rule rights.

