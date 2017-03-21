Ohio municipalities challenge law allowing wireless antennas
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press COLUMBUS, Ohio - A law taking effect Monday that allows telecommunications companies to place wireless antennas on municipal buildings is an unconstitutional violation of cities' rights to control how they regulate such economic activity, according to lawsuits filed by multiple communities. The complaints filed in Columbus and Cleveland say the law prohibits cities from effectively managing where wireless facilities are placed in communities by undermining their local control, known as Home Rule rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|10 hr
|State pharrt
|4
|Marketplace notes (Feb '08)
|10 hr
|Great pharrt
|2
|Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ...
|22 hr
|SirPrize
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14)
|Mar 18
|Uglycuntwithasmal...
|8
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|Mar 17
|WelbyMD
|114
|Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08)
|Mar 12
|Canning fool
|78
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC