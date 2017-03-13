Ohio morgue overflowing with bodies g...

Ohio morgue overflowing with bodies gets temporary death trailer

Read more: New York Daily News

One county coroner's office in Ohio has been overflowing with corpses - and it had to get a temporary mobile morgue to store the bodies - amid the opioid crisis that's plagued the state. The morgue typically holds dozens of bodies, and it has already seen more than 90 - mostly suspected drug overdose victims - this year, he said.

