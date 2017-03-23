Ohio mom, girlfriend charged in beati...

Ohio mom, girlfriend charged in beating death of daughter, 5

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Authorities say a Cleveland woman charged in the beating death of her young daughter had been under investigation by social workers following allegations of abuse and neglect. Her mother, 27-year-old Tequila Crump, and another woman, 36-year-old Ursula Owens, have been jailed on felonious assault charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const... 57 min jonjedi 115
News State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10) 1 hr jonjedi 5
News US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go... Wed jonjedi 2
News Marketplace notes (Feb '08) Mar 21 Great pharrt 2
News Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ... Mar 20 SirPrize 1
Election Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14) Mar 18 Uglycuntwithasmal... 8
News Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET... Mar 13 Texxy 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,202 • Total comments across all topics: 279,772,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC