Ohio mayor resigns after getting threats over plan to stop prayer
An Ohio mayor says he has resigned after receiving threats over a plan to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the Lord's Prayer at village council meetings. Carey Mayor Armand Getz says he made the decision to end the pledge and prayer to avoid potential lawsuits.
Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
