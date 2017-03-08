Ohio marijuana advocates continue med...

Ohio marijuana advocates continue medical marijuana, hemp ballot effort

Backers of a measure enshrining the right to use medical marijuana and grow industrial hemp in the Ohio Constitution are moving forward, despite the fact that medical marijuana is already legal in Ohio. Supporters of the Medicinal Cannabis and Industrial Hemp Amendment say constitutional language would ensure Ohio patients have access to marijuana and solidify the argument that marijuana is a states rights issue.

