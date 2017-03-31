Ohio man wanted for killing is arrest...

Ohio man wanted for killing is arrested in Maine

Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

An Ohio man wanted for murder in his home state has been jailed following a routine bail check on a man in Augusta, Maine. Police say they found two Ohio men in the apartment of the man they were checking on.

