Ohio man wanted for killing is arrested in Maine
An Ohio man wanted for murder in his home state has been jailed following a routine bail check on a man in Augusta, Maine. Police say they found two Ohio men in the apartment of the man they were checking on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio VA clinic amid 75 with highest care-delay ... (Apr '15)
|8 hr
|gonnagetcha
|3
|Republican John Kasich leads charge for balance...
|Mar 26
|Hillary got thumped
|4
|US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go...
|Mar 22
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Mar 21
|State pharrt
|4
|Marketplace notes (Feb '08)
|Mar 21
|Great pharrt
|2
|Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ...
|Mar 20
|SirPrize
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14)
|Mar 18
|Uglycuntwithasmal...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC