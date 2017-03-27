Ohio lawmakers still seek fix for unemployment compensation fund"For...
Lawmakers working with business and labor to fix Ohio's unemployment compensation system say both sides must contribute to shore up the fund and ensure it has enough money to cover benefits in the next economic downturn. Schuring and Sen. Bob Peterson, R-Sabina, are leading a 10-member group working toward a plan to submit to the General Assembly for approval.
