Ohio Lawmakers Debate the Future of t...

Ohio Lawmakers Debate the Future of the State Prisons Watchdog

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

A bipartisan committee created to be the top state prisons watchdog is coming under fire, as lawmakers from different parties have different ideas on what should be its fate. The Correctional Institution Inspection Committee conducts reviews of the state's prisons and juvenile correctional facilities, and its director agreed to resign last year after a series of critical reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10) 2 hr State pharrt 4
News Marketplace notes (Feb '08) 2 hr Great pharrt 2
News Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ... 14 hr SirPrize 1
Election Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14) Mar 18 Uglycuntwithasmal... 8
News Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const... Mar 17 WelbyMD 114
News Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET... Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08) Mar 12 Canning fool 78
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,308 • Total comments across all topics: 279,709,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC