Ohio Lawmakers Debate the Future of the State Prisons Watchdog
A bipartisan committee created to be the top state prisons watchdog is coming under fire, as lawmakers from different parties have different ideas on what should be its fate. The Correctional Institution Inspection Committee conducts reviews of the state's prisons and juvenile correctional facilities, and its director agreed to resign last year after a series of critical reports.
