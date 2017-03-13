Ohio lawmakers again seek to eliminat...

Ohio lawmakers again seek to eliminate renewable mandates

Majority Republicans in the state Legislature are again seeking to eliminate the state's renewable energy requirements with a measure similar to one that Republican Gov. John Kasich vetoed last session. The House bill introduced this past week would get rid of mandates that currently require utilities to generate or buy and sell a percentage of power from alternative and advanced sources, such as solar, wind and clean coal.

