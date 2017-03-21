Ohio killer has more time for potenti...

Ohio killer has more time for potential Supreme Court appeal

A Cleveland man sentenced to die for killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home is getting more time to potentially appeal his case to the U.S. Supreme Court. Cleveland.com reports that Justice Elena Kagan extended a deadline to give 57-year-old Anthony Sowell until May 15 to ask the nation's high court to review his case.

