Ohio issues statewide tornado drill Wednesday: What you need to know

Don't be alarmed by the shrill wail of a tornado warning -- or your smartphone -- at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday; Ohio is conducting a statewide tornado drill as part of Severe Weather Awareness week. The Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness increases public outreach to educate Ohioans "about the natural disasters that typically affect the state, and encourage Ohio residents to plan and prepare for severe weather incidents before they happen," the website says.

