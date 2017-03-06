Ohio inmate on death row commits suicide
Patrick Leonard died Sunday night of an apparent suicide on death row in Chillicothe, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction told the Associated Press. Leonard was sentenced to death for the 2000 killing of his ex-girlfriend, 23-year-old Dawn Flick, in New Baltimore, in Hamilton County.
