Ohio House Speaker on Rep. Wetherford...

Ohio House Speaker on Rep. Wetherford's Criminal Charges: 'People make mistakes'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

A Republican state lawmaker from southwest Ohio has issued a statement about his arrest on drunk driving and weapons charges over the weekend - and so has the House Speaker. Rep. Wes Retherford of Hamilton said in a statement he'll miss committee hearings and session for the rest of the week, after allegedly passing out drunk in his running car in a McDonald's drive thru very early Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const... 10 min CZars_R_US 41
News Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET... Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08) Mar 12 Canning fool 78
Information please (Jun '15) Mar 11 Wendy 18
News Anti-Donald Trump protesters hurt their own cau... Mar 9 Texxy 3
News Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h... Mar 2 Trump your President 6
News Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros... Mar 2 Black Ted 2
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,788 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC