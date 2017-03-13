Ohio House Speaker on Rep. Wetherford's Criminal Charges: 'People make mistakes'

A Republican state lawmaker from southwest Ohio has issued a statement about his arrest on drunk driving and weapons charges over the weekend - and so has the House Speaker. Rep. Wes Retherford of Hamilton said in a statement he'll miss committee hearings and session for the rest of the week, after allegedly passing out drunk in his running car in a McDonald's drive thru very early Sunday morning.

