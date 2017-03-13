Ohio House Democrats seek replacement as lawmaker steps down
The Ohio House Democratic Caucus is accepting letters of interest as it prepares to appoint a replacement for a lawmaker from Akron who is stepping down. Rep. Greta Johnson is leaving her legislative role at the end of March to become deputy director in Stark County's law department.
