Ohio House Democrats seek replacement as lawmaker steps down

The Ohio House Democratic Caucus is accepting letters of interest as it prepares to appoint a replacement for a lawmaker from Akron who is stepping down. Rep. Greta Johnson is leaving her legislative role at the end of March to become deputy director in Stark County's law department.

