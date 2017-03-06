Ohio homeless groups seek ballot-rule review at high court
Advocates for the homeless are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider their challenge to Ohio's voting rules governing provisional and absentee ballots. Cleveland.com reports the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless, the Columbus Coalition for the Homeless and the Ohio Democratic Party filed their petition Friday.
