Ohio heating assistance available until end of March

9 hrs ago Read more: Peak Of Ohio

The Ohio Development Services Agency wants to remind Ohioans that heating assistance is available to eligible households through the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program until March 31, 2017. Ohioans facing disconnection from their heating source, those who have been disconnected, or those that have less than 25 percent supply of bulk fuel may qualify.

