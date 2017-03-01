Ohio GOP Bill Would Give Counties, Ci...

Ohio GOP Bill Would Give Counties, Cities Option on Paying Prevailing Wages

Ohio's counties and cities would have the ability to decide whether they want to pay state-mandated prevailing wages on taxpayer-funded projects, or allow contractors to bid on projects without such requirements, under a bill expected to be introduced in the General Assembly this week. State Sen. Matt Huffman , who is sponsoring the bill, said that local governments could save money by paying market-rate wages rather than the prevailing wage, which is set by the Ohio Commerce Director and establishes the minimum hourly wage as well as benefits that workers may be paid, based on their trade and the location of the job.

