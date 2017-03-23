Ohio fishermen net lion's share of wa...

Ohio fishermen net lion's share of walleye as Lake Erie...

Read more: Cleveland.com

Buoyed by excellent spring hatches of Lake Erie walleye and yellow perch, the Lake Erie Committee of the Great Lakes Fishery Commission agreed Friday at its annual meeting in Ypsilanti, Mich. to allow huge increases in the total allowable catch in 2017 for Ohio sport anglers and Ontario commercial fishermen.

Chicago, IL

