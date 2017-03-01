Ohio firefighter's widow seeks statue...

Ohio firefighter's widow seeks statue stolen from his grave

The widow of an Ohio firefighter is asking for the return of a cement statue that she placed at his grave. The 2-foot likeness of a firefighter had stood sentinel near Scott Hickenbotham's burial site at Union Cemetery for about five years.

