Ohio father overdoses in car with infant, while mother overdoses at home with kids
An Ohio couple were arrested on child endangerment charges Tuesday after each was discovered overdosed, according to police, in separate locations in the company of their children. Nathan Carroll, 29 was discovered by police in his car with an infant in the backseat after his car veered off the road, while Samantha Schigel, 24, was found in their home, also overdosed, but with in the presence of other children.
