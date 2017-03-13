Ohio EMS pair faced discipline for ai...

Ohio EMS pair faced discipline for aiding dog

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News Herald

Pike EMS pair faced discipline for aiding dog The Pike County Commissioners opt to seek a policy for aiding injured animals instead of discipline. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2mCGGtB The Pike County Commissioners report they will not issue discipline of Pike County EMS employees Nick Farmer and Tyler Wessel for helping an injured dog at a fatal crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET... 2 hr Mikey 2
News Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08) Sun Canning fool 78
Information please (Jun '15) Sat Wendy 18
News Anti-Donald Trump protesters hurt their own cau... Mar 9 Mikey 4
News Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h... Mar 2 Trump your President 6
News Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros... Mar 2 Black Ted 2
Election Who's got your vote in the Ohio Attorney Genera... (Oct '14) Mar 2 Road king 13
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,550 • Total comments across all topics: 279,524,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC