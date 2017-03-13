Ohio EMS pair faced discipline for aiding dog
Pike EMS pair faced discipline for aiding dog The Pike County Commissioners opt to seek a policy for aiding injured animals instead of discipline. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2mCGGtB The Pike County Commissioners report they will not issue discipline of Pike County EMS employees Nick Farmer and Tyler Wessel for helping an injured dog at a fatal crash.
