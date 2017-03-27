Ohio Democrats Stand Firm in Face of Threat of Loss of Funding over Sanctuary Status
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued an ultimatum to so-called sanctuary cities and states, either work with the federal immigration enforcement or lose grant funding. Democrats in the Ohio House aren't budging.
