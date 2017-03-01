Ohio Democrats Call for Sessions' Resignation; Republicans Say Recusal Is Enough -- Or Remain Silent
Ohio's congressional delegation split - largely along party lines - on whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions did enough by recusing himself from any investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. elections last fall. WKSU's M.L. Schultze has more on the reaction to confirmation that Sessions met with the Russian ambassador twice, then told Congress he had not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h...
|23 hr
|Trump your President
|6
|Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros...
|Thu
|Black Ted
|2
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio Attorney Genera... (Oct '14)
|Thu
|Road king
|13
|Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15)
|Wed
|nanny and the pro...
|5
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Ohio businesses say border-adjustment tax plan ...
|Feb 25
|BizzyBee
|2
|Woman charged with sex crime against 100-year-o...
|Feb 23
|Frank Rizzo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC