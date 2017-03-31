Ohio consultant to Chief Wahoo opponent accused of embezzlement
Federal prosecutors have charged an Ohio man accused of embezzling over $180,000 in federal grants intended to help Native Americans. Cleveland.com reports there's a twist: Defendant Craig McGuire was a consultant to a Native American man who's been among the leading opponents of the Cleveland Indians baseball team using the divisive Chief Wahoo logo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republican John Kasich leads charge for balance...
|Mar 26
|Hillary got thumped
|4
|US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go...
|Mar 22
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Mar 21
|State pharrt
|4
|Marketplace notes (Feb '08)
|Mar 21
|Great pharrt
|2
|Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ...
|Mar 20
|SirPrize
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14)
|Mar 18
|Uglycuntwithasmal...
|8
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|Mar 17
|WelbyMD
|106
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC