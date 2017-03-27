Ohio communities saved from costly plan

Ohio communities saved from costly plan

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Salem News

Many Americans have already forgotten about the Clean Power Plan , the Obama administration's signature effort to reduce carbon emissions from the nation's power plants. But not the nation's coal communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republican John Kasich leads charge for balance... Mar 26 Hillary got thumped 4
News US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go... Mar 22 They cannot kill ... 1
News State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10) Mar 21 State pharrt 4
News Marketplace notes (Feb '08) Mar 21 Great pharrt 2
News Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ... Mar 20 SirPrize 1
Election Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14) Mar 18 Uglycuntwithasmal... 8
News Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const... Mar 17 WelbyMD 106
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,787 • Total comments across all topics: 279,930,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC