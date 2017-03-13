Ohio colleges consider conceal-carry

Ohio colleges consider conceal-carry

15 hrs ago

A new state law that takes effect Sunday allows permit holders to carry a concealed firearm on any Ohio college campus, if that college decides to allow it. I called four local universities and all four said the same thing; They have no plans to change their current policy which is NOT to allow conceal carry on campus.

