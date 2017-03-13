Ohio children's hospitals: Republican...

Ohio children's hospitals: Republican health care plan could hurt kids

Read more: Crain's Cleveland Business

Nationwide Children's Hospital and its fellow pediatric medical centers are sounding the alarm that the Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act could cut coverage for children. Dr. Steve Allen, CEO of the Columbus hospital, has written an op-ed in Huffington Post, and the hospital confirmed he sent an all-staff email this week urging employees to call or write their Congressional representatives.

