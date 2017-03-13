Ohio businesses could get $1 billion ...

Ohio businesses could get $1 billion rebate from workers' compensation surplus

16 hrs ago

Gov. John Kasich on Monday announced the state will return Bureau of Workers' Compensation funds to more than 200,000 private and public employers for the third time since 2013. The State Insurance Fund posted a net position of $9.6 billion as of Jan. 31. Strong investment returns and improvements in worker safety were credited for the surplus.

