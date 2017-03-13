Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation ...

Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation Expected to Give $1 Billion Back to Businesses

The Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation reported $4.8 billion in combined savings from reduced rates, rebates, credits, and grants in its 2016 report. More than 200,000 employers might get rebates from the BWC totaling more than $1 billion.

