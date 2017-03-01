Ohio bill would allow cheaper alternatives to costly EpiPen
The Blade reports the bill introduced last week by state Rep. Derek Merrin would allow substitution only with the patient's permission. Doctors still can insist on the brand-name EpiPen.
