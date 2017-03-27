Ohio bans sex with animals
Ohio bans sex with animals It's now illegal in Ohio for people to engage in sexual conduct or related acts with animals. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2nEHfFI COLUMBUS - It's now illegal in Ohio for people to engage in sexual conduct or related acts with animals; the state didn't have anti-bestiality laws until the change took effect last week.
