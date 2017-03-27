Ohio bans sex with animals It's now illegal in Ohio for people to engage in sexual conduct or related acts with animals. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2nEHfFI COLUMBUS - It's now illegal in Ohio for people to engage in sexual conduct or related acts with animals; the state didn't have anti-bestiality laws until the change took effect last week.

