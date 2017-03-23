Ohio bans sex with animals; violators could face jail
The Dayton Daily News reports the measure gained enough votes to pass in December when it was incorporated into a bill that bars local jurisdictions from raising the minimum wage or regulating pet stores. Offenders of the anti-bestiality provision could face up to 90 days in jail and have the animal seized and impounded.
