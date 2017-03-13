Ohio Attorney General sues Austintown home improvement contractor

The Ohio Attorney General's office is suing a now-closed, Austintown-based home improvement contractor for allegedly performing substandard work for some customers, and failing to deliver on promised services to others. The lawsuit, claiming that Anthony J. Luttrell and Falcon General Contractors LLC violated Ohio's Consumer Sales Practices Act, is based on complaints from seven of Luttrell's former customers who say they lost $40,000.

