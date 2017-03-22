Ohio attorney general program to help children of addicts
Angela Sausser, left, executive director of the Public Children Services Association of Ohio, discusses a $3.6 million pilot program to help children hurt by their parents' addiction to painkillers and heroin, during a news conference where Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, right, announced the initiative Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The pilot program targets 14 southern Ohio counties hit hard by the state's opiate epidemic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go...
|23 hr
|jonjedi
|2
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Tue
|State pharrt
|4
|Marketplace notes (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Great pharrt
|2
|Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ...
|Mon
|SirPrize
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14)
|Mar 18
|Uglycuntwithasmal...
|8
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|Mar 17
|WelbyMD
|114
|Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC