Ohio artists roll out egg display at Parkersburg Art Center

Photo by Brett Dunlap "Over Easy" by Paul Emory of Zanesville is one of the ostrich eggs used as the "canvas" for artists to create unique works of art in the "Art 360: Contemporary Art Hatching Across Ohio" exhibit on display at the Parkersburg Art Center. Photo by Brett Dunlap "Over Easy" by Paul Emory of Zanesville is one of the ostrich eggs used as the "canvas" for artists to create unique works of art in the "Art 360: Contemporary Art Hatching Across Ohio" exhibit on display at the Parkersburg Art Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.