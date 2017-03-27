Ohio 'Angel of Death' serial killer dies after prison beating
A serial killer dubbed the "Angel of Death" and convicted of killing 37 men and women in the 1970s and 1980s died on Thursday after he was beaten by another prison inmate, authorities said. Donald Harvey, 64, died at around 9 a.m. ET at a local hospital from injuries suffered after an unidentified inmate at the Toledo Correctional Institution attacked him in his cell two days earlier, according to JoEllen Smith, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, and an Ohio State Highway Patrol incident report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republican John Kasich leads charge for balance...
|Mar 26
|Hillary got thumped
|4
|US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go...
|Mar 22
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Mar 21
|State pharrt
|4
|Marketplace notes (Feb '08)
|Mar 21
|Great pharrt
|2
|Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ...
|Mar 20
|SirPrize
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14)
|Mar 18
|Uglycuntwithasmal...
|8
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|Mar 17
|WelbyMD
|106
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC