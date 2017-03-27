Ohio 'Angel of Death' serial killer d...

Ohio 'Angel of Death' serial killer dies after prison beating

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A serial killer dubbed the "Angel of Death" and convicted of killing 37 men and women in the 1970s and 1980s died on Thursday after he was beaten by another prison inmate, authorities said. Donald Harvey, 64, died at around 9 a.m. ET at a local hospital from injuries suffered after an unidentified inmate at the Toledo Correctional Institution attacked him in his cell two days earlier, according to JoEllen Smith, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, and an Ohio State Highway Patrol incident report.

