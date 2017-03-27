Ohio 31 mins ago 9:23 a.m.Kasich on Cincinnati nightclub shooting: 'Where is it safe to go?'

When Gov. John Kasich thinks about the shooting in Cincinnati, he worries about his 17-year-old daughters' safety: "You begin to wonder, where is it safe to go?" Kasich called the attack "another terrible tragedy in our country" during an interview with CNN's Dana Bash on the State of the Union program. Kasich offered Mayor John Cranley the state's assistance in investigating the Cameo nightclub shooting in a phone call Sunday morning, the governor told Bash.

