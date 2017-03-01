Northwest Ohioans recieve severe weather spotter training
"I think we all need to know what we're looking at when the weather gets bad outside, and we can help somebody else know too," said Brenda Kaczmarek of Toledo. Every year, the National Weather Service trains people how to properly spot, identify and relay information about life-threatening storms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Information please (Jun '15)
|13 hr
|Laila1981
|17
|Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h...
|Mar 2
|Trump your President
|6
|Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros...
|Mar 2
|Black Ted
|2
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio Attorney Genera... (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Road king
|13
|Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|nanny and the pro...
|5
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Feb 27
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Ohio businesses say border-adjustment tax plan ...
|Feb 25
|BizzyBee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC