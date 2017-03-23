No grand jury charges in fatal police...

No grand jury charges in fatal police shooting of Ohio man

2 hrs ago

An Ohio grand jury on Friday declined to indict two plainclothes officers who fatally shot a man last year they said opened fire on them. Columbus police say the 23-year-old Green, who was black, ignored commands to drop his gun during the shooting.

