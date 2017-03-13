New TV series starring Hilary Swank t...

New TV series starring Hilary Swank to be filmed in Northeast Ohio

Read more: Cleveland.com

A state legislator says a new television series will be filmed in northeastern Ohio. Rep. Kirk Schuring announced this week that the company producing "The One Percent" has committed to the Canton area and northeastern Ohio for filming that's expected to start in 2018.

