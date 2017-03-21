New Ohio gun law expands where people can carry concealed weapons
A new Ohio law begins today, allowing employees to bring guns to company parking lots and licensed Ohioans to carry concealed guns to more places. Employers can still ban weapons inside their businesses, but they can no longer prohibit concealed carry permit holders from leaving firearms locked in their personal vehicles parked on company property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|20 hr
|State pharrt
|4
|Marketplace notes (Feb '08)
|20 hr
|Great pharrt
|2
|Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ...
|Mon
|SirPrize
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14)
|Mar 18
|Uglycuntwithasmal...
|8
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|Mar 17
|WelbyMD
|114
|Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08)
|Mar 12
|Canning fool
|78
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC