New Ohio concealed carry law goes into effect
"The law now allows the person to go to work with their gun only in the parking lot where their vehicle is and then secure their weapon in the car before they go into work," said Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn. Under the new law, concealed handgun holders can also keep weapons locked and secure in their vehicle on school property, at the non-secure areas of airports and at daycares unless a no-gun sign in posted at the daycare.
