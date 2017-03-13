New Ohio appeals process used to seek denied public records
Nearly three dozen appeals by Ohioans contesting denials of public records requests have been accepted by the state's Court of Claims since its new appeals process went into effect. The Columbus Dispatch reports that among the appeals accepted by the court since the process began less than six months ago are 21 filed by private citizens, seven by the news media, three by organizations and one by an elected official.
