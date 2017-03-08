Nation's newest fighter aircraft to f...

Nation's newest fighter aircraft to fly at Dayton air show

16 hrs ago

Organizers say the newest fighter aircraft for the U.S. Air Force will fly in formation with a WWII fighter plane during the Vectren Dayton Air Show in Ohio this summer. It's a pairing known as a Heritage Flight.

