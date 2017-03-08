Nation's newest fighter aircraft to fly at Dayton air show
Organizers say the newest fighter aircraft for the U.S. Air Force will fly in formation with a WWII fighter plane during the Vectren Dayton Air Show in Ohio this summer. It's a pairing known as a Heritage Flight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08)
|19 hr
|Canning fool
|78
|Information please (Jun '15)
|Sat
|Wendy
|18
|Anti-Donald Trump protesters hurt their own cau...
|Mar 9
|Mikey
|4
|Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h...
|Mar 2
|Trump your President
|6
|Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros...
|Mar 2
|Black Ted
|2
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio Attorney Genera... (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Road king
|13
|Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15)
|Mar 1
|nanny and the pro...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC