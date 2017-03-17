NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio: Justice Kenned...

NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio: Justice Kennedy Can't Remain Impartial On Abortion

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Plunderbund

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy spoke at an anti-abortion group's event Friday morning, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer , "even though the court is hearing a case that could close Toledo's last abortion clinic." Columbus, Ohio - NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio is calling on Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy to recuse herself from relevant cases coming before the court this year following her appearance at a Toledo fundraiser hosted by Right to Life of Greater Toledo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plunderbund.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who's got your vote in the Ohio State Treasurer... (Oct '14) 1 hr Uglycuntwithasmal... 8
News Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const... 19 hr WelbyMD 114
News Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET... Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08) Mar 12 Canning fool 78
Information please (Jun '15) Mar 11 Wendy 18
News Anti-Donald Trump protesters hurt their own cau... Mar 9 Texxy 3
News Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h... Mar 2 Trump your President 6
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,354 • Total comments across all topics: 279,637,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC