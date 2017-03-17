NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio: Justice Kennedy Can't Remain Impartial On Abortion

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy spoke at an anti-abortion group's event Friday morning, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer , "even though the court is hearing a case that could close Toledo's last abortion clinic." Columbus, Ohio - NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio is calling on Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy to recuse herself from relevant cases coming before the court this year following her appearance at a Toledo fundraiser hosted by Right to Life of Greater Toledo.

