Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., left, accompanied by, from second from left, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tx., and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks about health care during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. . Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.