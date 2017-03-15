More than 29,000 Walmart associates in Ohio receive share of $157...
Walmart has announced that more than 850,000 Walmart associates in the U.S., including 4,400 in Northeastern Ohio, and more than 29,000 across the state, have received a share of more than $157 million in cash bonuses based on their stores' performance in the fourth quarter. Walmart associates can earn quarterly bonuses based on the performance of their store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nancy Pelosi Tells Us What Would Get Her To RET...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08)
|Mar 12
|Canning fool
|78
|Information please (Jun '15)
|Mar 11
|Wendy
|18
|Anti-Donald Trump protesters hurt their own cau...
|Mar 9
|Texxy
|3
|Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h...
|Mar 2
|Trump your President
|6
|Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros...
|Mar 2
|Black Ted
|2
|Who's got your vote in the Ohio Attorney Genera... (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Road king
|13
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC