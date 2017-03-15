More than 29,000 Walmart associates in Ohio receive share of $157...

Walmart has announced that more than 850,000 Walmart associates in the U.S., including 4,400 in Northeastern Ohio, and more than 29,000 across the state, have received a share of more than $157 million in cash bonuses based on their stores' performance in the fourth quarter. Walmart associates can earn quarterly bonuses based on the performance of their store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.